Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops to attend weddings to curb chain-snatching

They have decided to deploy uniformed constables at weddings, and educate the gathering on the issue through a public address system.

Published: 17th November 2018 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers have decided to call a meeting of all marriage hall owners in the area, and inform them about the measures needed to be taken by them to check such incidents

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Police personnel addressing guests at a wedding reception about a law and order issue may seem out of place. But in a bid to curb the menace of chain-snatching, Bengaluru police have decided to deploy uniformed constables at weddings, and educate the gathering on the issue through a public address system while also looking for members of notorious gangs who visit wedding halls as employees or guests to snatch gold chains.

“This move is just being done as a preventive measure as there has been an increase in gold getting lost from wedding halls, chain snatching happening outside the wedding halls, and some even inside the venue. Many of them don’t get reported immediately as people believe that it might upset the wedding,” said DCP South K Annamalai.

The officers have decided to call a meeting of all marriage hall owners in the area, and inform them about the measures needed to be taken by them to check such incidents. The police have also asked marriage hall owners not to allow parking outside the hall, and alert the police station if any VIP is expected to attend the function.

“It is now mandatory for the hall owners to install CCTVs, as robbers mostly enter the venue and target the bag which contains the bride’s jewellery,” a senior officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chain-snatching Bengaluru chain-snatching Bengaluru police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp