Translation of Kannada documents to delay CBI probe in Kumar Ajitabh case

More than 1,000 pages of documents in Kannada, generated during earlier investigations, need to be translated into English for the agency to begin its probe. 

Missing techie Kumar Ajitabh

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The court-mandated probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the missing case of software engineer Kumar Ajitabh will take some more time to take off as more than 1,000 pages of documents in Kannada, generated during earlier investigations, need to be translated into English for the agency to begin its probe. 

Close to a month after the Karnataka High Court asked the CID to hand over the case to the CBI, an officer visited the CBI office in Chennai and handed over the case files and other details. However, this is purely symbolic, according to a CID source, since it would take at least a few months to get the translations completed. 

Kumar Ajitabh, a software engineer, had gone missing from the Whitefield police station limits on December 18, 2017. The case was first probed by the Whitefield police and then by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), before it was referred to the CID. On October 22, the Karnataka High Court, based on an appeal by his family, had ordered the transfer of the probe to the CBI. 

On Friday, Ajitabh’s father Ashok Kumar Sinha, also filed an RTI seeking information about the reasons for the delay. When contacted, DGP, CID Praveen Sood told The New Indian Express that the process was already underway. “We received an official communication from the CBI two to three days ago. We acted swiftly and sent an officer to the CBI office in Chennai. He is already in contact with the CBI officers and will hand over the case in a day or two.” The case will be taken over by the Special Crime Branch in Chennai as the Bengaluru unit handles only anti-corruption cases.

Meanwhile, the CID has no plans on abandoning their search for Ajitabh. “As the case is very interesting, officers have decided to continue looking even after the CBI takes over the case. We have been asked to keep a tab in the possibility that we may get some lead in the case,” another officer said.

