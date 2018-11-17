Home Cities Bengaluru

Ugandan arrested for ATM fraud in Rajajinagar

Rajajinagar police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old Ugandan national for allegedly fixing skimming machine to an ATM device and withdrawing cash fraudulently.

Published: 17th November 2018 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

An Ugandan national was detained for allegedly fixing skimming machine to an ATM device and withdrawing cash fraudulently

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rajajinagar police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old Ugandan national for allegedly fixing skimming machine to an ATM device and withdrawing cash fraudulently. The arrested has been identified as Nyiro Ismail, who stays at Babusapalya with his friends.

Police said the skimming came to light when officials of the Clear Secured Services which maintained the ATM were examining CCTV footages in Mumbai. On finding suspicious movements at the kiosk, they alerted the firm’s staff at its Sheshadripuram branch.

The company’s officials laid waiting at the spot and caught Ismail read-handed while his associate James Wenceslaus Ritte managed to escape. A senior police officer said Ismail admitted to having fixed a skimming device to the ATM kiosk, along with his associate. The duo would steal ATM card details by using the device and then withdraw cash by creating fake ATM cards and PINs, he said.

