Home Cities Bengaluru

Pink cabs to ferry women to and from airport soon

 Within a few weeks, women passengers landing at the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) will be able to opt for government-operated cabs for women, and by women.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

These cabs may have a slightly higher fare than the regular KSTDC cab services

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within a few weeks, women passengers landing at the Bengaluru International Airport (BIAL) will be able to opt for government-operated cabs for women, and by women. Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) will soon start a first-of-its-kind pink cab service exclusively for women passengers, which will feature women drivers, in order to ensure safety.

“We have given approval for registration of women drivers to the existing KSTDC airport cabs fleet. Fifteen women have applied already and we have given initial clearance. It is still in process and we are checking their vehicles. Women passengers will be ferried between their homes and the airport,” said Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director, KSTDC.

“I felt we should take more of an interest in these matters, and the safety of women is a priority for us. This should be implemented in around 15 days. We plan to have between 15 to 25 cabs in the fleet initially at BIAL. The pink cabs will have the KSTDC logo,” he added.

The pink cabs will follow the Karnataka On-demand Transportation Technology Aggregators Rules, 2016. It will include GPS tracking and panic buttons. The cabs may be of slightly higher fare than regular KSTDC cab services, by `100 to `200, sources said. This is yet to be fixed, however. An external agency has been roped in for the operation of pink cab services. 

The service will eventually also be incorporated onto the KSTDC smartphone app, through which a woman can book a ride. It is expected to be beneficial, especially when flights from other places land late at night. 

Commenting on the same, Namratha Nayak, a techie who travels once a month to the airport for official trips, said, “The idea is good in terms of safety for women. However, it won't help to just have women drivers on board. In case of emergencies, they should be able to defend themselves and the woman passenger. They need to be given self-defence training and carry pepper spray.”

“As for pricing, I don't see why pink cabs should be priced any higher than regular cab services,” she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp