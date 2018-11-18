Home Cities Bengaluru

Yediyur to become city’s first BESCOM power-free ward, solar plant to be inaugurated today 

This initiative has saved BBMP `1.75 lakh per month.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the mission to make Yediyur Bengaluru’s first Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) power-free ward, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up a roof-top solar power plant. In a press statement, Poornima Ramesh, corporator of Yediyur ward in Jayanagar, South Bengaluru, said the solar plant, and quarters for gardeners and pourakarmkas who maintain 13 parks in the area, will be inaugurated on Monday. 

“An amount of `15 lakh has been spent on the rootftop solar power plant, which will be the first-of-its-kind by BBMP. It will generate 10 kilo watt of electricity per day. We will save ` 38,000 per month by not having to pay for BESCOM power. The power generated through solar energy will power the streetlights within Sanjeevini Vana and Dhanavantari parks,” Poornima said.

The solar power plant will bring light to 150 streetlights within the two parks, and the quarters for workers, which are within a radius of less than one kilometre from the plant, BBMP said. The corporation has spent `50 lakh on the quarters. “The solar power plant will be expanded in the next three months to generate 25 kilo watt of power. The biogas plant, which is already in place, will expand to generate 250 kilo watt of power by the end of this month. With all these measures, we will save `3.10 lakh per month, and don't have to purchase power,” she said.

CE had previously reported on the bio-gas unit generating electricity in the same ward, which powers several government buildings, including an anganwadi, the primary health center, a tailor training center, the ward office, a school, a computer training centre, a dialysis centre, the Samudaya Bhavan, the Yediyur shopping complex and seven parks, all of which are within a radius of three kilometres from the unit. This initiative has saved BBMP `1.75 lakh per month.

