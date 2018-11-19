For 1 year, no trace of Oman woman, 3 kids 

M G Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than a year after four Omanis allegedly went missing soon after landing at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman has requested city police to register a case and trace the missing persons.

The alleged incident took place on September 5, 2017. Pinjarewale Sabera Shaikh Husain, her daughters Sariri Fatma Nasser Said (11), Al Sariri Hajar Nasser Said Khalfan (4) and son Sariri Mohammed Nasser Said Khalfan (7) are the ones who have allegedly gone missing.

Sabera’s husband Al Sariri Nasser Said Khalfan is said to have approached Oman’s embassy in New Delhi and filed the complaint. The embassy had forwarded the complaint to the city police commissioner on November 2, while the jurisdictional Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police registered an FIR on Friday.

According to the complaint, the mother and children travelled to India by flight and landed at Kempegowda International Airport on September 5 last year. “He has stated in the complaint that he spoke to them soon after they landed but after that they went missing,” police said.

“We came to know about the case only when we received the letter written by the embassy to senior officers. It has been more than a year now but we are trying various means to get information about them. We will write to the airline seeking their travel details and we will also try to get more details from the complainant,” a senior police officer said.

When asked about the reasons for the delay in filing the complaint, police said that all they have is just the complaint forwarded by the embassy and no more details about the case other than those mentioned in the complaint. “We don’t even know the purpose of their visit to the city,” police added.