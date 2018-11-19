Home Cities Bengaluru

Human traffickers killed two job aspirants: Police

A gang of human traffickers has killed two individuals and disposed of their bodies, an investigation has revealed.

Published: 19th November 2018 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

In this April 20, 2017, photo, suspected child webcam cybersex operator David Timothy Deakin, from Peoria, Ill., has his hands tied behind his back with an iPhone charging cord as members of the National Bureau of Investigation Anti-human Trafficking division arrest him inside his home during a raid in Mabalacat, Philippines. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of human traffickers has killed two individuals and disposed of their bodies, an investigation has revealed. On Saturday, a CID team from Punjab arrived in the city after the Anti-Human Trafficking Wing raided a house in Yelahanka and a lodge in Chikkajala and rescued eight Bangladeshi nationals. 

Apart from Bangladesh, most of the other trafficked people — all men in their late 20s or early 30s — are said to be from Punjab.

An investigating officer from Ramanagara Rural police station said Surendra Pal Singh (34) was allegedly bludgeoned to death by the gang and his body was dumped in Padarahalli village in December 2017. A special CID team was formed in Punjab to look into his disappearance as Singh’s parents filed a missing person’s case in Punjab. The gang had allegedly abducted him near Kothanur before taking him to Ramanagara. It is suspected that the gang destroyed another victims’ identity proof. 

They are checking with the city’s Bureau of Immigration to get details of the second person, who they suspect has been killed. 

The police have nabbed an interstate gang. The accused are Mohamed Rehman, the kingpin, and his associates Rahul Mehra, Suneel Kejriwal (both from Mumbai), Mohamed Bilal Sharif (from Bangladesh) and Jaffar of Bengaluru. 

The prime accused hails from Bangladesh and was settled in Mumbai. The gang targeted 150 people across India. 

Four other accused were arrested by Ramanagara police for allegedly killing Surendra. 
A senior police officer from Chikkajala police station said that the gang offered jobs to victims online in Poland, Canada and other countries. They asked the aspirants to get money for accommodation. 

The aspirants were reportedly given dates to appear for interviews and the gang video-taped the interviews, which were sent to their families to show that they were being hired. Then, they allegedly locked them up in a room and harassed them. The gang allegedly took `26 lakh from the victims before taking away their passports and other valuables.

FOUR OF 8 RESCUED BANGLADESHIS IDENTIFIED

Four of the Bangladeshi nationals who were rescued have been identified as Sardar Hussain (27), Sunna Munchi (32), Mohemad Mushraf (26), and Shakil Afathur (29). They, along with four others, had come to Bengaluru two weeks ago but their passports were taken away by human traffickers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
human trafficking bengaluru murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp