World’s oldest working steam engine to chug between Bengaluru and Mysuru soon

BENGALURU: Train enthusiasts rejoice! The Railway Board plans to run the world’s oldest working broad gauge steam locomotive between Bengaluru and Mysuru shortly. The locomotive, built in 1855, is presently in Chennai and runs short distances there to mark important occasions.

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE at the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Yelahanka during his visit to the City, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said, “We plan to run EIR-21 (East India Railway) locomotive between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is among the two oldest functioning steam locomotives in the world.”

This will be the first time in Karnataka’s history that this heritage train will run in the state.

“Each steam locomotive will have one or two coaches and can house a maximum of 60 passengers. It will be brought from Chennai. It will run for a few days so that those in Karnataka can be a part of this experience,” Lohani said.

Certain procedures need to be completed before it can be brought to the city, he added. “We will try to introduce it as soon as possible,” the chairman added.

Lohani has been credited with reviving steam locomotives across the country after he assumed charge. He recently asked all the 16 zones of Indian Railways to put in place a working steam locomotive.

Apart from these two locomotives, the Three Mountain Railways in Darjeeling, Kalka-Shimla and the Niligiris run steam locomotives but these trains can run only on the narrow gauge tracks.