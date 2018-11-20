Home Cities Bengaluru

World’s oldest working steam engine to chug between Bengaluru and Mysuru soon

Train enthusiasts rejoice! The Railway Board plans to run the world’s oldest working broad gauge steam locomotive between Bengaluru and Mysuru shortly.

Published: 20th November 2018 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

steam_engine_PTI_Photo

Image of a steam engine used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Train enthusiasts rejoice! The Railway Board plans to run the world’s oldest working broad gauge steam locomotive between Bengaluru and Mysuru shortly. The locomotive, built in 1855, is presently in Chennai and runs short distances there to mark important occasions.  

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE at the Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) in Yelahanka during his visit to the City, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said, “We plan to run EIR-21 (East India Railway) locomotive between Bengaluru and Mysuru. This is among the two oldest functioning steam locomotives in the world.”

This will be the first time in Karnataka’s history that this heritage train will run in the state.
“Each steam locomotive will have one or two coaches and can house a maximum of 60 passengers. It will be brought from Chennai. It will run for a few days so that those in Karnataka can be a part of this experience,” Lohani said. 

Certain procedures need to be completed before it can be brought to the city, he added. “We will try to introduce it as soon as possible,” the chairman added. 

Lohani has been credited with reviving steam locomotives across the country after he assumed charge. He recently asked all the 16 zones of Indian Railways to put in place a working steam locomotive. 
Apart from these two locomotives, the Three Mountain Railways in Darjeeling, Kalka-Shimla and the Niligiris run steam locomotives but these trains can run only on the narrow gauge tracks.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
train steam engine bengaluru Mysuru

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Chidanand
    Great news! Railways should bring in such locomotives with improved design while keeping the retro looks intact and introduce them wherever possible for people to enjoy the heritage trips.
    9 days ago reply

  • Max
    Commendable job by railways and Lohani. The steam engine should never be allowed to die. They are beautiful
    10 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp