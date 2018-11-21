Destitute home for elderly women opened

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 200 people gathered at Anepalya on Tuesday for the inauguration of a destitute home dedicated to elderly women, Sandhya Suraksha. The home is a joint project of the BRC, Methodist Church of India and Nightingales Medical Trust.

Among those in attendance was Justice Santhosh Hegde, Former Solicitor General and Lokayukta. Sandhya Suraksha, equipped with 70 beds will comprise three sections - elderly women who are in a healthy state, those who need immediate medical attention, and lastly those with cognitive impairment.