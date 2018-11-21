Home Cities Bengaluru

Murder suspects attack police, shot at; two nabbed

Ramanagara police opened fire at two murder suspects after they allegedly attacked them.

Published: 21st November 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting, vedi vekkunna padam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ramanagara police opened fire at two murder suspects after they allegedly attacked them. The incident took place at Sathanur in Kanakapura taluk on early Tuesday.Rama and Deepu, both wanted in the murder case of JDS SC/ST Morcha state president T R Rajagopal, sustained bullet injuries while Head Constable Govindappa sustained minor injuries.

Police said Rajagopal was brutally hacked to death at a tea stall in Sathanur on the evening of November. There were clues that Kaushik and his brother Deepu, and others were involved in the case and police teams were searching for them. On Tuesday, they received information that some of them were at Pipeline Road near Sathanur. A police team swung into action and surrounded them.

“When asked to surrender, they tried to escape but the police fired a warning shot. Rama took out a knife and charged at the policemen, injuring a Head Constable. In self defense, circle police inspector Mallesh shot Rama and Deepu, who were trying to escape and both were hurt. Kaushik and the other accused escaped,” police said.

TAGS
Murder suspect T R Rajagopal

