Non-availability of trains to Mysuru irks rail users

BENGALURU: Change in route of Bengaluru-Kannur Express has affected several rail commuters, especially the techies who travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru every day or on weekends. Following the shift in schedule by the South Western Railway (SWR) in February, they find it difficult to travel as there have been no trains available for four days in a week (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) between 7 pm and 11.55 pm for the past nine months.

The commuters who used to travel by Bengaluru-Kannur Express now demand an alternative from the railway authorities. They demand that route of Chennai-Bengaluru train (12609/10) be extended to Mysuru.

Most of the IT professionals from Mysuru who are working in Bengaluru preferred to travel after work by the Bengaluru-Kannur Express that used to leave Bengaluru at 8.30 pm every day. However, SWR diverted this train to the newly laid track between Bengaluru and Hassan for four days in a week. This left the commuters high and dry.

They now rely on public buses as an alternative to reach home in Mysuru. Many are relocating to Bengaluru due to non-availability and longer commute by bus due to heavy traffic in Bengaluru. If the Bengaluru-Chennai train is extended till Mysuru, it will be a lifeline to hundreds of IT professionals, say techies.

Various organisations and individuals have submitted memorandums to the senior railway officials to consider their request. A twitter campaign has also been started by ‘Karnataka Rail Users’ and ‘Mysuru Rail Users’ to draw the attention of the authorities.

S Yogendra, a member of Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), said, “Most of the IT professionals were managing with Bengaluru-Kannur express train to reach Mysuru after their work. Now, even during the weekends, there are no trains available from Bengaluru between 7 pm and 11 pm. This is worrying many regular rail users. As a solution, we suggest Bengaluru-Chennai train be

extended to Mysuru.”

He added, “In this regard, we have submitted a memorandum to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru division. We are hoping for a positive response.”

Speaking to City Express, Pradeep Kumar N S, a software Engineer from Mysuru who is working in Bengaluru, said, “I travel to Mysuru every weekend. I have experienced how difficult it gets to reach Mysuru especially on Friday night. At present, there are no trains available after 7 pm and most of the IT companies are located far from Bengaluru railway station. It becomes almost impossible to catch those trains after status meetings with clients which are normally scheduled at the end of every week. We are left with no option but to take a half day off then. The Bengaluru-Chennai train comes to Whitefield and KR Puram after 7 pm. It would be easy to board the train and travel.”

“Even techies from Electronic city can reach by 8 pm to catch the train. This will reduce congestion on city roads. Most of us are taking buses post 7 pm now. If this train gets extended, it can easily take a load of 1,000 people off-road and create a direct connection from Mysuru to IT hub of Bengaluru,” he added.

When City Express contacted S G Yatish, Senior Divisional Commercial manager, Mysuru Division, South Western Railway (SWR), he said he is not aware of the demand. However, a source from the Mysuru division of South Western Railway revealed that the DRM has noted the demand and a proposal has been forwarded to higher officials.