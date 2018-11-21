Portable ECG devices to be used by Jayadeva hospital soon

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences will deploy portable ECG devices in primary health centres and taluk hospitals in Mysuru and Kalaburagi districts. ECGs performed anywhere by a semi-skilled operator will be transferred to a specialist over the cloud at Jayadeva’s branches in the districts. This will help in diagnosing heart attacks and rushing the patient to a tertiary care centre within the golden hour.

KardioScreen, a portable ECG device, was launched by Dr. Regina Benjamin, 18th Surgeon General of USA at the hospital on Tuesday. It can be used in field screening, ambulances, cardiac ICUs and for monitoring at home.

Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, said, “The patient can have a syncope, where the heart beats can either be high or low. It helps knowing if it is cardiac pain or something else. This will help in evaluation of arrhythmia and palpitation. Many times, travelling to a healthcare centre can take hours. So if a heart attack is confirmed, clot dissolving medicines can be given.”

Syncope is a temporary loss of consciousness usually related to insufficient blood flow to the brain. It’s also called fainting or “passing out.” It most often occurs when blood pressure is too low (hypotension) and the heart doesn’t pump enough oxygen to the brain.

Jayadeva will receive 15 to 20 devices for free, though each device costs from `30,000 to `40,000. “We’re doing a cluster mapping and the devices will be placed in PHCs and private clinics, village hospitals and taluk hospitals. For regular ECGs, skilled nurses and staff is required, but for these portable devices they’re not required,” he said.

Jayadeva has identified KR Nagar, Nanjangud, T Narasipura, HD Kote, Gargipura taluks in Mysuru. A monitoring cell will be set up in Jayadeva Hospital in Mysuru and then extended to Kalaburagi.