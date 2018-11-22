Home Cities Bengaluru

Kids given book with adult content at Bengaluru Comic Con

Parents were shocked by the age-inappropriate material handed freely over the counter to unsuspecting kids at Comic Con 2018.

Published: 22nd November 2018 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

FIR image. (Photo | File)

FIR image. (Photo | File)

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police complaint has been filed against the organisers of the recently-concluded Comic Con 2018 after at least one child who attended the event over the weekend was handed a ‘welcome bag’ containing a copy of a comic book with adult content. 

The shocker came out in the open after the mother of an eight-year-old girl wrote on the social media that her daughter received a copy of Saga, a space fantasy comic book meant for young adults, that featured sexually explicit and gory content. 

The mother, Debjani Aich, a corporate lawyer, has filed a complaint with the Baiyappanahalli police. “They have filed an FIR under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Section 293 that pertains to distribution of obscene material to children,” she told The New Indian Express.

An official statement from the communications team of Comic Con India, which organised the event at KTPO Trade and Convention Centre, Whitefield, on November 17-18, said, “We sincerely apologise for the inadvertent mix-up that has occurred at Bengaluru Comic Con 2018. In almost seven years of our show, we have never had such a thing happen. We as an organisation neither support nor promote such content for the underage audience.”

While the girl’s shocked mother, Debjani Aich, came out with her experience on Facebook, there is no way to estimate how many other children have received similar content.  

“Notwithstanding the creative and artistic merits of the book, it has graphic, sexual content with violence and explicit language which is not appropriate for minors. There is no disclaimer on it. Go ahead and sell it to adults! My daughter said there are bad words in it and that she did not feel like reading it. She has been participating in cosplays for the past three years,” Debjani said. Among other age-inappropriate content, Saga features characters portrayed in the nude, a sex position and a male character biting off the umbilical cord of a newborn.

After Debjani posted her experience on Facebook, parents were shocked by the explicit material handed freely at Comic Con over the counter to unsuspecting kids.

At the event, visitors were given a wrist band, and later when they handed in their online passes, a ‘welcome bag’, at least one of which contained the copy of Saga, a fantasy comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Fiona Staples. It is heavily influenced by Star Wars, but is meant for adults.

“Comic Con is the most popular entertainment event and my daughter’s fourth year going there. I’m shattered, and hope more parents will come forward as witnesses and support me. This will be a case of State vs Comic Con,” Debjani said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Comic Con Comic Con 2018 Saga obscene content adult content

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Atul
    Such a raw attempt to save the orgnisers of comic con. They distribute same comic to every one. Every kid who attended comic con got this adult content comic.
    7 days ago reply

  • stam
    A minor issue that Ms. Aich should discuss and resolve with the organizers (Comic Con). Police has more serious issues and crimes to deal with. Attention seeking. Wasting taxpayer's time.
    8 days ago reply
Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp