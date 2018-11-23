Bangalore citizens most interested in Diwali shopping, relevant news consumption: UC Browser

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Citizens of Bangalore and Pune consumed the most articles on shopping deals and offer-related content on UC Browser during its Diwali and Double Eleven Shopping Fest, according to latest data from UC Media Lab and Paytm Mall Joint Shopping Report.

Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad are the Top 6 cities that contributed biggest sales on Paytm Mall during the same time. As a part of Alibaba's Tmall Double Eleven Global Shopping Festival, UC Browser provided an all-in-one experience for users to shop: product information and reviews on UC Browser's "Shopping" channel, collection of Paytm coupons, and navigation to Paytm Mall for product browsing and shopping, adding to this year's Diwali celebration from 23rd October to 11th November.

As many as 120 million page views were generated from "Shopping" channel; Bangalore citizens most keen on Diwali Sale.

The total page views of UC Browser "Shopping" channel reached 120 million throughout the campaign. According to UC's data, Diwali Offers and Diwali Sale were the top two keywords for users reading shopping-related articles, followed by Diwali Shopping, Discount and Paytm flat cashback. Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai are the Top 6 cities that consumed most shopping-related articles.

"E-commerce shopping now plays a significant role in shopping experience of Indians during key festivals," said Damon Xi, General Manager of UCWeb India, "As a leading mobile browser and content platform in India, UC Browser hopes to help users make better shopping choices. Reading product review articles and collecting coupons are necessary before they make shopping decisions."

Fashion and lifestyle relevant articles get the highest page views on UC Browser while Mobile Phones, Appliances see Highest Sales on Paytm Mall.

India has become the second biggest smartphone market in the world and Diwali is peak time for users to indulge in new smartphones. According to the data from Paytm Mall, Mobile phones, Appliances, Laptops, Fashion, Groceries, Automobiles & Gold are the top 6 categories with biggest sales during the same time.

Fashion and lifestyle relevant products have great potential to become the next popular shopping categories after Technology trends. Basis the analysis of key content preferences of Indian consumers on mobile phones, Lifestyle and Fashion were the hottest categories of the consumed articles, with "dress, fashion and Makeup" ranking as the Top 3 most consumed keywords during Diwali and Double Eleven Shopping Fest.

Among Bollywood and entertainment content, Diwali release Thugs of Hindostan saw pique interest among users before its opening. It was the No.1 keyword on UC Browser during the 3-week period of Diwali. Critically and commercially acclaimed Badhaai Ho ranked No. 1 on music content and page views.

Two crores users celebrated Diwali and Double 11 UC Shopping Fest with UCWeb, which proved the campaign a huge success. The campaign was kicked off with Bollywood stars Karishma Tanna and Bharti Singh engaging in friendly banter and live chat sessions with their fans. A total of 3.76 million users joined the live chat sessions with Karishma Tanna and Bharti Singh. As a special reward for Diwali, UC Browser users got a chance to select 5 items out of 14 for their Diwali Wishlist and lucky users won gifts for free. The activity also improved its popularity with 8 million users participation. UC Browser data shows that Moto G6 was the hottest pick of UC users, followed by Samsung TV and Microwave Oven, echoing the same trend of popular categories on Paytm Mall. Throughout the campaign, total Paytm coupons worth 10 million rupees and total gifts worth 2 million rupees were given to UC Browser. (NewsVoir)