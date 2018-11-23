Home Cities Bengaluru

'People forget that we tried to get justice for the child'

Deepika adds that nothing would stop her from taking up similar cases.

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyer and activist Deepika Singh Rajawat Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Harassed and humiliated no end, Deepika Singh Rajawat, the lawyer-activist who was recently dropped as lawyer by the family of the Kathua gangrape and murder victim, even thought of taking her own life at one point. The Jammu-based lawyer made the confession while speaking at a programme and a subsequent interaction organised by the Kerala Media Academy here. 

''I felt like ending my life a few days back. Because the stress was so much. I would request all of you to read between the lines and understand my pain, understand what I'm trying to say,'' Deepika said. The Jammu-based lawyer gained national attention after she took up the case of the eight-year-old victim in February, but after the child's family controversially dropped as her their attorney recently, the scenario changed, she said. 

''People started criticising me, trolling me, calling me by different names and making allegations, forgetting the crucial fact that we fought at the crucial stage, we tried to get justice for the child,'' she said. For Deepika, life has been different since Kathua. After the news of the horrendous rape and murder broke, powerful politicians came out in support of the accused.  The lawyer fraternity staged protests to stop the filing of a charge sheet in the case. In short, Deepika found herself isolated. 

And now that she has been dropped as the family's lawyer, she is now being accused of taking up the case for publicity and money, but she has gone on record saying that the family may have been influenced and misguided into removing her. On the other hand, since the trial has started in Pathankot in Punjab, her role as a private counsel has ended, she pointed out. 

For this woman lawyer-activist, battles are nothing new. In 2013, She was expelled from the High Court Bar Association in Jammu after she raised her voice against the death of a 12-year-old girl who, allegedly, was kept as a domestic help by a senior lawyer. 

She took up the Kathua case at the cost of her life and at the cost of her profession, she says. ''I stood against my people, my community just to help the family, just to guide them to make sure that the case is properly taken up,'' she said. 

Deepika marvels at the distressing fact that people - a TV channel has been consistently attacking her - can level accusations against someone without a shred of evidence. She remembers how, after she took up the case, an officer visited the Jammu University to check whether her law degree was indeed valid! 
''You never know what will happen to us if there's someone who actually starts trusting those stories. Then Deepika is gone. I'm dead. My character assassination is done. My future life is damaged. My professional life is damaged. I request all of you to stand against such people,'' she said.  

Through all the trouble, her family, especially her six-year-old daughter, has stood behind her like a rock, she said. But the future holds bleak prospects. ''You don't know what'll happen to me tomorrow. Maybe they'll involve me in a false case because they just want to damage me,'' she said. 

Deepika adds that nothing would stop her from taking up similar cases. ''No one can stop me but the supernatural power. Ill-motivated people cannot stop Deepika Singh Rajawat. But Deepika alone cannot bring about the change. We all should be there,'' she said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp