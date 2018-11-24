Bengaluru receives light showers, clear weather likely from today 

Home Cities Bengaluru

On Friday, many parts of South Interior Karnataka received light to moderate showers with rainfall forecast for Malnad and Coastal region overnight.

Published: 24th November 2018

Schoolchildren run for cover as skies opened up on Friday| Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Overcast weather, which has resulted in rainfall in many parts of the state, is expected to clear over the next couple of days. While light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Malnad and Coastal Karnataka regions at least till Sunday, skies are expected to clear up in Bengaluru and surrounding areas from Saturday noon.

A farmer drains a canal in his field at Sulikere
near Kempapura on Friday | Pandarinath B

SSM Gavaskar, a scientist at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Cell said that the rainfall was due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. “Bengaluru and surrounding areas might receive light to moderate rainfall, which will be scattered in nature. Though cloudy weather will persist till noon, clear weather conditions will prevail from then. However, moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Malnad and coastal region till Sunday,” he said.

In Bengaluru, the highest rainfall during the day was recorded at Cholanayakanahalli which received 37.5 mm rainfall. Other parts of the district that received good rainfall include Byalalu - 29.5 mm, Bilekahalli - 27 mm, Begur - 24 mm and others. According to KSNDMC, almost all regions of Bengaluru received light showers during the day.

