PES varsity first in state with IET accreditation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The foundation day of the PES university was held on Saturday where it was announced that the University was the first institution in Karnataka to secure the IET’s international Accreditation for 8 of its engineering programmes. The Minister for Higher Education, G T Devegowda, also attended the event.

The formal accreditation was handed over by Mustafa Wajid, Chairman of IET, India Development Panel. IET accreditation is an internationally recognised benchmark, awarded to high quality programmes that provide an ideal preparation for aspiring professional engineers.

PES University applied for IET Accreditation in 2014.