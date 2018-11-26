Home Cities Bengaluru

Giant digital screens to display info on trains at Bengaluru stations

As part of improving passenger amenities at 35 railway stations in and around Bengaluru, gigantic digital screens will display the status of all trains and amenities available for passengers.

Published: 26th November 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Digital screen at Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (Bengaluru City) Railway Station  Pushkar V

By S Lalitha  
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of improving passenger amenities at 35 railway stations in and around Bengaluru, gigantic digital screens will display the status of all trains and amenities available for passengers. On the lines of the display screens at BIAL, this move at railway stations is set to offer huge relief to anxious passengers who wait at most railway stations clueless about the arrival of their trains, particularly when they are delayed, and are forced to make a dash to the correct platform at the last minute.

With the city cracking down big time on hoardings and flex boards, this offers a new opportunity to those keen on promotional activities. Speaking to City Express, senior divisional commercial manager, Bengaluru Division, NR Sridharamurthy, said, “These screens are being launched in line with the Rail Display Network (RDN) Policy announced by the Indian Railways for railway stations across the country last year. The Bengaluru Division will be the first in the country to launch this on such a large scale. We are floating tenders next week.” The size of the screen depends on the patronage at the station with even 56-inch screens proposed for big stations, he added. 

RDN plans to have a high-tech centralised network of display screens at major stations by 2021. The screens, which will be installed on many platforms, waiting rooms and other important areas, will highlight information related to arrival, departure, running status, the platform the train would halt at, as well as the positioning of coaches, in multiple languages. Emergency messages and information related to disaster management will also be highlighted if required. 

The project is estimated to cost Rs 5.5 crore. “The big plus point is that there will be no capital investment on the part of the Railways as the scheme will be implemented through a private partner. The bidder selected will bear the installation cost of the screens and other related equipment. Half the screen will be used to display railway-related information, and the remaining space will be used for advertisements. The bidder can make profits through those opting to advertise,” Sridharamurthy said. 

The Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station is presently the only one in Bengaluru Division to have a massive digital screen. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Salman Khan cycling on the sets of his upcoming film Bharat
Sara Ali Khan is all set to romance her crush Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's next ?
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and rem
#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp