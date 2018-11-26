Giant digital screens to display info on trains at Bengaluru stations

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of improving passenger amenities at 35 railway stations in and around Bengaluru, gigantic digital screens will display the status of all trains and amenities available for passengers. On the lines of the display screens at BIAL, this move at railway stations is set to offer huge relief to anxious passengers who wait at most railway stations clueless about the arrival of their trains, particularly when they are delayed, and are forced to make a dash to the correct platform at the last minute.

With the city cracking down big time on hoardings and flex boards, this offers a new opportunity to those keen on promotional activities. Speaking to City Express, senior divisional commercial manager, Bengaluru Division, NR Sridharamurthy, said, “These screens are being launched in line with the Rail Display Network (RDN) Policy announced by the Indian Railways for railway stations across the country last year. The Bengaluru Division will be the first in the country to launch this on such a large scale. We are floating tenders next week.” The size of the screen depends on the patronage at the station with even 56-inch screens proposed for big stations, he added.

RDN plans to have a high-tech centralised network of display screens at major stations by 2021. The screens, which will be installed on many platforms, waiting rooms and other important areas, will highlight information related to arrival, departure, running status, the platform the train would halt at, as well as the positioning of coaches, in multiple languages. Emergency messages and information related to disaster management will also be highlighted if required.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 5.5 crore. “The big plus point is that there will be no capital investment on the part of the Railways as the scheme will be implemented through a private partner. The bidder selected will bear the installation cost of the screens and other related equipment. Half the screen will be used to display railway-related information, and the remaining space will be used for advertisements. The bidder can make profits through those opting to advertise,” Sridharamurthy said.

The Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station is presently the only one in Bengaluru Division to have a massive digital screen.