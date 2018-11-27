Actor Ramya’s absence for Ambareesh’s funeral irks Twitter users

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Actor-turned-politician Ramya on Monday found herself in the eye of a storm on social media after she was chastised by hundreds of people who vented their anger at her for not visiting Mandya or Bengaluru for actor Ambareesh’s funeral. While Ramya did post a heartfelt tweet on Saturday, but, for the people of Mandya — from where she had been elected as a Member of Parliament before — her absence spoke louder than her tweet could.

The fans, who were waiting for Ramya to arrive at least on Monday morning, resorted to Twitter saying, “You wanted Mandya, You wanted people of Mandya when you contested from here. Now, when there are two tragedies which happened from the same city, you don’t want to be here?”

Twitterati expressed anger by asking Ramya if she was busier than actors Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi that she could not come to pay her last respects to Ambareesh.