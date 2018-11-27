After facelift, dumpyard turns into a playground

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dumpyard on Nayapanahalli Main Road in Chamundeshwari Nagar was a stinking ground till last year. It had garbage lying there for 20-22 years and had turned into a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, pigs and snakes. But today the 15-acre land in South Bengaluru is clean, and is used by children to play sports like cricket and football. During the visit to the ground, The New Indian Express found it with freshly painted compound walls, untouched by vandals and desecration that is commonly done to city’s public properties.

“Around Rs 2 crore was used from funds given to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by the state government for civic purposes to clean the dumpyard and level the area,” said CR Rajmohan Raju, corporator of Bommanahalli ward.

“The area was earlier dark and scary as miscreants would rig at least 12 transformers around it. There were at least 300-400 snakes and pigs around the dump. Every household would have cases of dengue, chikungunya, malaria and other such diseases that would be compounded by stagnant water during monsoon. We got at least 100 feet dug up to scoop out the garbage and drain the leachate,” Raju added.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, (Solid Waste), BBMP, said, “The dump yard is around 20-22 years old. There will be a playground built on a large area. The leachate was drained out and the consolidated waste was scooped out. We used the subsidies given by the state government that was partly given to Bommanahalli.”

Khan credited Raju with making a rock garden adjacent to the dump yard where sculptures and figurines were brought in from Tamil Nadu and a beautiful park was created which earned him the praise of the residents. The stone park was inaugurated a year ago.

Raju said that the playground would be ready by March next year. “We have finished constructing the compound, we would do other part of the construction like the gallery, net practice area, swimming pool and auditorium soon. We are looking for more funds. An estimate needs to be drawn up. Residents will be able to play sports like cricket, badminton, tennis, etc. It would also include a gym. We need around `20 crore for the entire construction.”

Residents happy with development

Nazima MK has two teenaged sons who are both fond of playing cricket. They live opposite the ground. “They generally start playing at 5.30 pm along with other boys of the locality. Previously the stink would reach our houses,” she said. Student Sandesh Nayak gets enthusiastic when asked about the ground. “We play cricket and volleyball here.

My brother Gagan Nayak, who is just five years old, also comes along to play with us,” Sandesh said. Manjula Nayar, who lives opposite the ground, can’t wait to see it fully ready. “Previously, it was infested with pigs. Now, after they have levelled the land and layered it with red mud, boys play cricket and residents do their exercises. It would be nice if they start laughter therapy for senior citizens and form a club,” she said.