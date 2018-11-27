Home Cities Bengaluru

After facelift, dumpyard turns into a playground

A dumpyard on Nayapanahalli Main Road in Chamundeshwari Nagar was a stinking ground till last year.

Published: 27th November 2018 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Suraksha P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A dumpyard on Nayapanahalli Main Road in Chamundeshwari Nagar was a stinking ground till last year. It had garbage lying there for 20-22 years and had turned into a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, pigs and snakes. But today the 15-acre land in South Bengaluru is clean, and is used by children to play sports like cricket and football. During the visit to the ground, The New Indian Express found it with freshly painted compound walls, untouched by vandals and desecration that is commonly done to city’s public properties.

“Around Rs 2 crore was used from funds given to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by the state government for civic purposes to clean the dumpyard and level the area,” said CR Rajmohan Raju, corporator of Bommanahalli ward.

“The area was earlier dark and scary as miscreants would rig at least 12 transformers around it. There were at least 300-400 snakes and pigs around the dump. Every household would have cases of dengue, chikungunya, malaria and other such diseases that would be compounded by stagnant water during monsoon. We got at least 100 feet dug up to scoop out the garbage and drain the leachate,” Raju added.
Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, (Solid Waste), BBMP, said, “The dump yard is around 20-22 years old. There will be a playground built on a large area. The leachate was drained out and the consolidated waste was scooped out. We used the subsidies given by the state government that was partly given to Bommanahalli.”

Khan credited Raju with making a rock garden adjacent to the dump yard where sculptures and figurines were brought in from Tamil Nadu and a beautiful park was created which earned him the praise of the residents. The stone park was inaugurated a year ago. 

Raju said that the playground would be ready by March next year. “We have finished constructing the compound, we would do other part of the construction like the gallery, net practice area, swimming pool and auditorium soon. We are looking for more funds. An estimate needs to be drawn up. Residents will be able to play sports like cricket, badminton, tennis, etc. It would also include a gym. We need around `20 crore for the entire construction.”

Residents happy with development

Nazima MK has two teenaged sons who are both fond of playing cricket. They live opposite the ground. “They generally start playing at 5.30 pm along with other boys of the locality. Previously the stink would reach our houses,” she said. Student Sandesh Nayak gets enthusiastic when asked about the ground. “We play cricket and volleyball here.

My brother Gagan Nayak, who is just five years old, also comes along to play with us,” Sandesh said.  Manjula Nayar, who lives opposite the ground,  can’t wait to see it fully ready. “Previously, it was infested with pigs. Now, after they have levelled the land and layered it with red mud, boys play cricket and residents do their exercises. It would be nice if they start laughter therapy for senior citizens and form a club,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dumpyard playground

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp