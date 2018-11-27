Bengaluru autorickshaw drivers charge extra despite police action

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When you leave a mall, a bus stand or a railway station, you may find a swarm of autorickshaw drivers waiting outside. But instead of hailing a ride by meter charges, commuters now have to negotiate the fare to be paid to reach their destinations. Rickshaw drivers are also affected since commuters prefer cab aggregators, which charge less than auto drivers do. In addition to this, post 7pm, autorickshaw drivers do not attend calls through cab aggregators since they can demand a higher fare from commuters.

The number of demands of excess fare traffic violations has increased this year, as compared to the last two years. Kasim Raja, ACP traffic east, said there are two types of cases--demanding excess fare and autorickshaws refusing to get hired. “In both cases, we seize the vehicle and the driver is booked under permit case. He has to go to court and will be fined anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 3,000,” he said. Commuters can make a complaint by dialling 100 along with the vehicle number, and the driver will be prosecuted, added Raja.

Ongoing effort



City commuters, however, feel the present law enforcement isn't enough to ensure that autorickshaw drivers follow the rules. Display cards with the drivers' details are not seen inside vehicles either.

“While leaving a mall past 10 pm, we spend half-an-hour bargaining unnecessarily with rickshaw drivers. In Kerala, it is compulsory for autorickshaws to use the meter, especially within the city. Why can’t the same be followed here?,” questions Krishnapriya Raju, a 27-year-old city-based banker.

With regard to display cards, Raja said rickshaw drivers without display cards will be prosecuted. “We are constantly catching autorickshaws for violating the law. Our efforts are ongoing,” he said.

Raju isn't the only one facing this situation. Sidharth Jain, a business analyst residing in HSR Layout, faces a similar situation. “Sometimes, I take the metro from Malleswaram to Indiranagar. The autorickshaws waiting outside negotiate the fare and we cannot hire them unless they are satisfied with the amount fixed. Share taxis are more convenient in this case,” he said.

Fares revised 5 years ago, no choice but to charge more

M Manjunath, president of Adarsha Auto and Taxi Drivers Union, said rickshaw fares have not been revised yet. "It is usually revised every three years and the last time this was done was in 2013. Autos working with cab aggregators are against revising it because as of now, they earn more commission. Whereas those who don't work with aggregators are forced to raise the fares," he said.

“The authorities should understand our situation before seizing our vehicle. We do not have a choice. There is too much competition in the market and we need to earn our livelihood as well,” says Krishna Gowda, an auto driver.

Shashank S, an auto driver who works with a cab aggregator, said they use the facility till 6 pm. “Post that, we can receive double the money and don't have to use the app. For now, the commission we receive is more or less stable,” he said.

After 10pm the meter charge is 1.5 times the fare, while post 12 am, the charge is double the rate. “From 5 am to 10 pm, it is the regular fare, which is the standard rate, ie Rs 25 minimum,” explained Raja.

Though there has been an increase in the number of violations, Raja explained that auto drivers are aware of the law and added that the increase is due to stringent action taken. P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police traffic, was unavailable for comment.