Home Cities Bengaluru

Malleswaram residents to highlight plight of seniors

The walk will start at Canara Union with interactions and discussions with Manjunath Raju, Kadu Malleswaram corporator, who will also participate in the walk. 

Published: 28th November 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : After the recent success of their video of residents performing Bharatanatayam on the footpaths of Malleswaram, members of Malleswaram Social will undertake the second part of their #footpathbeku campaign (we want footpaths). On December 2, over 30 senior citizens are expected to gather at Malleswaram 15th cross for a short silent walk. The idea is to demonstrate the issues they face while trying to navigate uneven footpaths, which pose a threat to the elderly.

The second phase of the #footpathbeku campaign
will see senior citizens share their grievances

Dhanush N, one of the volunteers organising the walk, said, “We have invited senior citizens who are not necessarily part of the Malleswaram Social group to take part in a walk of about 100-150 metres. We selected the 15th cross stretch leading towards the Chitrapur Math Circle, as it is not a uniform pavement. Senior citizens prefer walking on the main road, as they cannot climb up and down repeatedly.”

During the walk, volunteers will record videos and take interviews, testimonies and feedback from the seniors, which the organisers feel will provide a platform for them to voice their opinions. With instances of elders falling down and injuring themselves, the volunteers hope that this platform will help bring about a change. 

The walk will start at Canara Union with interactions and discussions with Manjunath Raju, Kadu Malleswaram corporator, who will also participate in the walk. Anushya Badrinath, director of the Bharatanatayam video, said, “For both our campaigns, the goal is the same — that is to create awareness about the state of footpaths.

It is not just to point fingers at authorities, but to see what we can do as citizens. There are a lot of home-owners who dump construction debris on sidewalks and change the level of footpaths outside their gates to make it convenient to take their cars out. We want people to stop normalising these things and actually feel the problem by taking part in the walk.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp