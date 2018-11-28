Home Cities Bengaluru

Prices of vaastu-compliant Bangalore Development Authority flats may rise 

Published: 28th November 2018

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Public perception on perceived bad luck associated with purchasing flats with entrances facing South or West is hitting Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) hard. Of the 2,705 flats it began selling across the table to buyers since August last year, most houses facing these directions are not finding any takers. 

The Authority is now seriously contemplating a slight increase in North and East facing flats, to cash in on demand in that sector. It is also mulling increasing prices of flats situated on the top floors, in line with private builders, say highly placed BDA sources. 

The proposal needs to be approved by the BDA Board before it is effected. Flats at Valagerahalli, Alur, Malagala, Kanminike, Kommaghatta and Doddabahanalli were sold on the first-come-first-serve basis, at a special section opened inside the BDA office for the scheme. 

The sale of flats has been sluggish, with only 617 flats sold as on date. However, Syndicate Bank, Canara Bank, the police department and recently, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited have shown a keenness to purchase them in bulk, a top official said.

“Buyers immediately ask for houses facing North or East. Some have ventured to buy even those facing West. However, everyone keeps away from a flat facing South, citing vaastu,” said another official. 

Flats at Kanmimike and Kommaghatta remain largely unsold. Around 20-row houses in Alur and some flats in Valagerahalli are yet to find takers, he added. 

A top official said, “The move to jack up prices for on-demand flats is nothing new. It is a regular tactic followed by private builders where flats in the top storeys or those facing a swimming pool, for instance, are priced higher than other flats. Private players regularly bill sites facing North and East nearly 10% higher than the rest. They also price flats which are considered to face the right direction as per vaastu, at least 4% higher.” 

BDA, though, has not gone in for such a move in the past. “We are mulling this seriously,” a top source said.

“The proposal will be placed before the Board. While we are doubtful if the board will give its clearance to permit sites facing North and East to be made pricier, we are sure the proposal to hike the price of flats in the upper floors will definitely be approved,” he added.

