Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Rex’ in peace

On December 31, we won’t just be bidding goodbye to 2018, but also to the iconic Rex Cinema, which is shutting down for good.

Published: 28th November 2018 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2018 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Akhila Damodaran
Express News Service

BENGALURU : On December 31, we won’t just be bidding goodbye to 2018, but also to the iconic Rex Cinema, which is shutting down for good. The property will be demolished to give way to a new mall with a multiplex by the Prestige Group. Kapur Investments Pvt Ltd, which owns Rex, says the design is ready, and that construction will begin early next year.

The theatre is over 80 years old, and despite the burgeoning multiplexes in the area, this lone single-screen remained unaffected. Anil Kapur, joint managing director, said, “It is for better utilisation of the property. The land is of one acre, with the auditorium occupying only a little space. Even if we refurbish it, it will involve major construction work and it doesn’t make any sense.”

He added that the plan was in the offing for long, even before other multiplexes came up, but legal issues delayed the process. The new mall will have four screens and restaurants with basement parking. “With single screens, you can expect 20 per cent occupancy, but with four screens, you can expect 15 to 20 per cent at each screen,” he said.  

The old Nilgiris supermarket right next to the theatre, will be refurbished too, and occupy space within the same complex in the upcoming mall, he says. “Staff will be relocated to other theatres or be helped with jobs in other fields if they are interested,” he added.

Bought for `8 lakh in 1960s
A staff member at the theatre, Michael Monteiro, has been working there for 40 years. He recalls only English films being screened at the theatre earlier. “Only after the other single-screens like Galaxy and Plaza shut down, did we start running films of other languages films. I remember, we used to put up a ‘sold out’ board every weekend. We would start advance booking around 10 am, but people would stand in queues from 8am, as there was no facility for online booking then. We would keep issuing tickets without a break,” said the booking clerk. In the 80s, a ticket would cost `2.35 for a regular seat, `1.50 for front stall and around `5 for balcony seats.

Prasad, deputy manager, has been working at Rex Cinema for over a decade. He said, “College students would comefor morning shows. For night shows, mostly those with businesses on Brigade Road would come.”The theatre is running six shows every day now. “Unlike the olden times, there aren’t too many good films being made these days,” said Kapur. 

“The theatre gets crowded only on weekends. Only 10 to 12 films a year attract large crowds on weekdays,” said Kapur, adding that he isn’t one to “hold on to fond memories”.BM Nagaraj, manager, told us that the theatre started running in the 1930s, and was earlier called Paul’s Rex Cinemas. “A public auction was held in 1962, and Nandlal Kapur, Anil’s great grandfather, got the place for around `8 lakh. The first film we screened after taking over was Disney’s Sleeping Beauty,” he said.    

Bengalureans say they are shocked and sad that one of the very few single screens left in the city is being razed. Most plan to catch a movie there for ‘old time’s sake’. Ashish Sen, theatre actor and director, said, “My wife and I have good memories at Rex. Even before we got married, we used to go watch movies there. We should definitely catch a film before it shuts down.” 

Ashvin Mathew, actor and stand-up comedian, added, “I studied in a boarding school, and the school would take us there for shows. Rex has been a big part of my childhood. I shared the news of it shutting down with my friends across the world, and they were upset too.”
(With inputs from K Shriya Sharma)

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp