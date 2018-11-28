Run to fight cancer comes to Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : While we’re yet to find a cure for cancer, immense amounts of research has been carried out for the same. Canadian International School, Bengaluru (CIS), is hosting the Terry Fox Run 2018, in association with the Terry Fox Foundation, at the campus in Yelahanka at 8.30 am on December 8.

The Terry Fox Run is an annual non-competitive charity event held in multiples locations around the world in commemoration of Canadian cancer activist Terry Fox and his Marathon of Hope to raise money for cancer research. More than 1,000 participants from various schools, colleges and organisations across the city are expected to take part in the 5k run.

The event is open to students and teachers from schools across Bengaluru, as well as to guests. The proceeds will be sent to Terry Fox Foundation to support their efforts. “We have always believed in contributing to society. The Terry Fox Run is one such cause that we want to be associated with to highlight the need to join forces to fight cancer.

I feel very privileged and fortunate to be part of such an initiative. It is a day to celebrate Terry’s legacy and help keep his dream of fighting the deadly alive. Participants are welcome to walk, jog, bike or run at their own pace,” says Shweta Sastri, managing director, CIS.

Terry passed away on June 28, 1981, at the age 22. To date, over $750 million has been raised for cancer research via the annual run, held across Canada and the world. The chief guest is Nicole Girard, consul general for Canada in Bengaluru, and Suresh Ramu, co-founder and CEO, Cytecare Cancer Hospitals.