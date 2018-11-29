Bangalore University brings back de-centralised evaluation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University, which had centralised the evaluation process to curb malpractices on the evaluation level, has decentralised the process again and is conducting the evaluation work for the ongoing odd semester examinations, at some of the degree colleges.

BU officials are blaming the lack of space for going back to the old method of decentralised evaluation. According to BU officials, the stone building, located on the Central College premises, where centralised evaluation was being conducted for the past four years, has now been handed over to Bengaluru Central University (BCU).

“As the state government asked us to hand over the stone building to BCU, we were forced to decentralise the evaluation process,” said Prof Shivaraju, Registrar(Evaluation) of BU. Currently, examinations for the first, third and fifth semester undergraduate courses is going on BU has requested eight degree colleges to allot two rooms for evaluation work.