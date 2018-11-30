A suicide that wasn’t: Man killed lover, her son for refusing to marry him

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Vijayapura police cracked a double murder case of a mother and son, earlier thought to be familicide, and arrested a 28-year-old man. The accused, who had an extramarital affair with the woman, killed her and her son after she refused to divorce her husband and marry him, police said. Hemanth Kumar M, 28, a resident of Sidlaghatta, near Chikkaballapura, was working with a private firm.

He was charged with murdering Shravani, 26, and her two-and-a-half-year-old son Sai Manas, at their house near Ice Factory, off Mandibele Road, of Vijayapura Town in Devanahalli taluk, on November 19.

Police said that Shravani, an MSc postgraduate working with a well-known firm, was married to Rajesh, a teacher at a private school in Chikkaballapura, around four years ago. At noon on November 19, Shravani and her son were found dead in the house when her husband had gone to school.

Shravani’s father filed a complaint, stating that due to some reason, Shravani had killed her son by feeding him pesticide and had ended her life after consuming the same. He did not suspect Rajesh or anyone else.

“But the crime scene suggested foul play, as there were strangulation marks on Shravani’s neck, and the towel used to strangle her was also found around her neck.

We intensified the probe and found out that she was in touch with Hemanth. He was picked up for questioning and confessed to have killed both mother and son. Hemanth revealed that Shravani was his classmate in college and they shared a romantic relationship. However, they ended up marrying different individuals,” police sources said.