Accused in Hulimavu murders nabbed

Hulimavu police have arrested a 30-year-old security guard who was absconding after allegedly bludgeoning two of his colleagues on Wednesday.

Published: 01st October 2018 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hulimavu police have arrested a 30-year-old security guard who was absconding after allegedly bludgeoning two of his colleagues on Wednesday.The accused is Ajit Brahma, a native of Assam. He has been accused of murdering Syedullah (25) and Bikram (26), both hailing from Assam, at a private layout at Tejaswininagar, in Hulimavu.

Police said the accused was held on Friday. “After the murder, he had no money to take a bus or train. He was wandering on the streets in Hulimavu, when he was nabbed,” they added. During interrogation, Ajit said that he had come to the city recently and had joined a private security agency. He was posted at an office on Tuesday, but did not like the job and told his seniors that he would quit. They had told him to wait for a day, and stay with Syedullah and Bikram on Tuesday, after which they would depute him to another place.

Police said the deceased were asked by their seniors to not let Ajit escape. “But Ajit tried to escape in the night and they caught him, and allegedly assaulted him. When both fell asleep, he took an iron rod and clubbed them to death.

