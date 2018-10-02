Fire in BMTC bus: Driver turns saviour

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers in a moving BMTC bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Nelamangala near Navayuga toll plaza on Monday morning. However, the alert driver, Mahadevaiah, got down and helped the passengers evacuate the bus before the fire spread. Officials said that they suspected an electric short circuit to have caused the fire.

Police said that the bus was coming to MG Road from Madanayakanahalli when a fire broke out in the engine. About 12 passengers got down after the driver alerted them. The locals and the driver quickly doused the fire using emergency fire extinguishers before the fire spread.