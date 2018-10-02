Home Cities Bengaluru

New humps on RR Nagar take commuters on a bumpy ride

The Adgerehalli Road stretch in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) has two new road humps that are over a feet in height, and are causing massive traffic jams.

Published: 02nd October 2018 09:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Humps on the Adgerehalli Road, RR Nagar  Gourav Pratap Mishra

By Gourav Pratap Mishra
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Adgerehalli Road stretch in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) has two new road humps that are over a feet in height, and are causing massive traffic jams. A major chunk of the RR Nagar population commutes in and out of the region, via this stretch, every day. The structure of this particular stretch is slightly lower, compared to the rest. Additionally, this spot, where the humps are, is close to a four-way junction (crossroads). The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) erected these humps to curb vehicles from speeding here. 

However, during peak hours, commuters are finding travelling on this road a hassle. They are forced to manoeuvre their vehicles in all possible directions so they can move out of the traffic. These humps are also beyond the height standards as suggested by the Indian Roads Congress’ draft guidelines of 1987. 
On weekdays, one can see over 20-30 vehicles (four wheelers) stuck on this road connecting to residential area.

There are days when the entire stretch until the RR Gate sees jams, as there are several vehicles, including large ones, stuck for almost an hour. A resident of RR Nagar told City Express that a few months ago, the whole stretch from Rajarajeshwari Gate to Double Road was packed with vehicles, and the traffic cops were helpless. He added that the jam was cleared after 40 minutes when a SUV that was stuck on the hump was moved after it hit a truck right in front of it. 

Standard distance between humps important
The standard height of humps according to Indian Roads Congress is 10 cm. The two humps in RR Nagar are much over this height – almost a foot. The standard distance of 100-120 m between humps is also not being followed. Lack of sign boards alerting speeding vehicles of the humps is also an issue for commuters. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur