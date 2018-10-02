New humps on RR Nagar take commuters on a bumpy ride

Gourav Pratap Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Adgerehalli Road stretch in Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) has two new road humps that are over a feet in height, and are causing massive traffic jams. A major chunk of the RR Nagar population commutes in and out of the region, via this stretch, every day. The structure of this particular stretch is slightly lower, compared to the rest. Additionally, this spot, where the humps are, is close to a four-way junction (crossroads). The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) erected these humps to curb vehicles from speeding here.

However, during peak hours, commuters are finding travelling on this road a hassle. They are forced to manoeuvre their vehicles in all possible directions so they can move out of the traffic. These humps are also beyond the height standards as suggested by the Indian Roads Congress’ draft guidelines of 1987.

On weekdays, one can see over 20-30 vehicles (four wheelers) stuck on this road connecting to residential area.

There are days when the entire stretch until the RR Gate sees jams, as there are several vehicles, including large ones, stuck for almost an hour. A resident of RR Nagar told City Express that a few months ago, the whole stretch from Rajarajeshwari Gate to Double Road was packed with vehicles, and the traffic cops were helpless. He added that the jam was cleared after 40 minutes when a SUV that was stuck on the hump was moved after it hit a truck right in front of it.

Standard distance between humps important

The standard height of humps according to Indian Roads Congress is 10 cm. The two humps in RR Nagar are much over this height – almost a foot. The standard distance of 100-120 m between humps is also not being followed. Lack of sign boards alerting speeding vehicles of the humps is also an issue for commuters.