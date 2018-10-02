Home Cities Bengaluru

Panel discussion to explore role of science and tech in sustainable living

Jaigopal Rao, principal designer and partner of ‘Inspiration’, will be a part of the panel discussion.

Published: 02nd October 2018 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : As part of the Bangalore Design Week, a panel discussion will be held on Sustainable Design, to talk about ‘Why thinking fresh on sustainability is key to the challenges we face in our design practices today’. The session which will be moderated by Jenny Pinto, design director at Oorja, will throw light on India’s own sustainable practices that were used as part of our tradition. 

Talking about how we were a sustainable society 25 years ago, she says, “Things have changed, consumption patterns have changed, and we have somewhere lost that natural ability to live along the environment.”

Keeping in mind the position of the city on the map of the country, Jenny adds, “It’s relevant to open these discussions in Bengaluru because the city has always been at the centre of science and technology. And somewhere I feel design, science and technology must work together and come up with solutions.

Not just for the city, but the country as well. The country needs to look at how we can go forward with the environment changing so much. When the Kerala and Kodagu floods happened, we have to realise that changes are at our doorstep, at our backyard. Thus, somewhere I feel designers should feel they are part of.”

Jaigopal Rao, principal designer and partner of ‘Inspiration’, will be a part of the panel discussion. He too emphasises the need to evolve our own standards as a country. “Making use of local resources available, we must make architecture which consumes less energy and gives importance to natural lighting and ventilation. This is even more relevant in this age of global warming.”

He further goes on to suggest, that if companies like Infosys can take a lead in what is considered as sustainable buildings and habitats. “They can have campuses that are self-sustaining, with their own food, electricity and other resources.”

The panel discussion on ‘Why thinking fresh on sustainability is key to the challenges we face in our design practices today’ will be held at The Purple Turtles, Domlur today. The other panellists at the event include Archana Shah, a graduate of NID, Ahmedabad, and Prashant Dhawan, co-founder of Biomimicry India Lab and Studio.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tom Hardy in 'Venom'.
Tom Hardy talks about son's influence on 'Venom'
Emma Stone (Photo | AP)
La La Land star Emma Stone talks about anxiety and panic attacks
Gallery
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices
Shastri, who was born in Mughalsarai in UP, opposed the caste-system when he was 12 and gave up his surname -Shrivastava. He was given the title 'Shastri' (which means scholar) by the Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi after he completed his graduation. (Photo | EPS)
Shastri Jayanti: Lesser known facts about Lal Bahadur