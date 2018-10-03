Bengaluru: Suspecting fidelity, security guard stabs wife 22 times, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suspecting her fidelity, a security guard murdered his wife by stabbing her 22 times with a knife before stabbing himself five times in his stomach. The incident happened on the premises of an apartment complex at Konanakunte near JP Nagar on Monday. The deceased Geetha worked as a housemaid. Her husband Kumar would often quarrel with her over trivial issues.

The couple, hailing from Chellakere in Chitradurga, had come to the city three years ago for work and were residing on the apartment premises in Kothanur Dinne in Konanakunte. They have a ten-year old son.

The police said at 7.30 pm on Monday, Kumar came home from work and picked a quarrel with Geetha. Disturbed by the commotion, the neighbours warned them to keep quiet.In a fit of rage, Kumar stabbed Geetha with a kitchen knife before stabbing himself. The residents, who heard Geetha screaming, came to see what happened and found the couple lying in a pool of blood. They then alerted an ambulance.

Konanakunte police rushed to the spot and conducted a spot mahazar. Geetha died before reaching a hospital while Kumar is recovering in Victoria Hospital. The couple’s son Vamshi, who studies in Class 4, had gone for tuition when the incident happened. The relatives of the couple have been alerted.