Eight Royal Enfields stolen in a month from Bengaluru's Electronic City

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sadha Sivam, a 25-year-old, has been in and around Parappana Agrahara Police Station since September 25 trying to find his Royal Enfield bike, which went missing at 3.20am in Electronic City, phase 2. Over eight Royal Enfield bikes have been stolen in the same locality in the last month.

“After I had arrived at the station to file a complaint, I met another person there whose Royal Enfield got stolen in the same area at 3.30am. We even got CCTV footage from a PG in the area, but the cops have still not been able to catch the thieves,” says Sadha, an IT employee.

Among the eight individuals who had their bikes stolen, only two filed FIRs, while the rest continue to visit the station every day. “I am yet to get my FIR. It has been three days but the cops keep delaying the process, and just keep asking me to come the next day,” says another 27-year-old IT employee.

Sub-inspector Anand Gowda says that the investigation is still going and it is unclear whether the thieves are all the same. “The CCTV footage has been forwarded to the crime department,” he adds. Additional Commissioner of Police (East) Seemanth Kumar Singh says that Royal Enfields are one of the easiest bikes to steal and have good resale value. He says that the thieves could be just about anyone, and not a specific gang.