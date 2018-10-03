Home Cities Bengaluru

Gandhi Seva Award for Prasanna

BENGALURU: Eminent theatre personality and Gandhian Prasanna was conferred with the ‘Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award’ by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Tuesday.Speaking at the event, Prasanna said Gandhian ideals are essential for sustainable development at a time when the “cancerous” heavy industries are facing a crisis.

He said it is time to accept leaders such as Gandhi, Buddha and Basavanna as champions of development. “The time has come for us to reject the present model of development that whirls around the big industry, big planning and big cities.

This only makes human beings slaves of the market. However, I do not mean that we switch off the model, like one switches off the electric light. That is neither possible nor advisable,” he said.

He said right-wing forces the world over are encouraging religious as well as economic intolerance, thereby increasing inequality around the world. The Mahatma Gandhi Seva Award carries a purse of `5 lakh, which Prasanna said will be donated to Shrama Jeevika Ashram of Charaka Institute.

