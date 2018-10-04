Bengaluru: Man files complaint against daughter’s boyfriend for kidnapping her, wife

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bizarre incident, a man approached the police commissioner’s office on Wednesday claiming that his wife and daughter had been kidnapped by his daughter’s boyfriend. The complianant, Gaurak Kashyap, a food vendor, filed a complaint at the Commissioner’s office after the Ashok Nagar police reportedly refused to take his complaint. After the Commissioner’s intervention, an FIR was registered by the police.

Kashyap, a resident of Shantinagar, said that his 16-year old daughter and his wife Kushal Devi (30), went missing from a train that they were travelling in to reach their hometown in Uttar Pradesh. Kashyap has alleged that Rahul, his minor daughter’s boyfriend, is behind the kidnapping. According to Kashyap, on Monday, he received a call from his wife during which she said that she, and their daughter, were in Telangana on board the train and that someone had snatched all their money. Kushal then said that he suspected they might have been kidnapped.

After the call, his wife’s phone remained unreachable. Kashyap, then contacted some of his relatives who proceeded to Telangana to begin a search. However, their enquiries did not lead to any results forcing him to approach the police.

In his complaint, he alleged that after his efforts to search for them went in vain. He suspected that Rahul, who had befriended his daughter near his shop, is the person behind the incident.

When Kashyap went looking for Rahul, he learnt that even he was not in the city. After this, Kashyap went to the Ashok Nagar police station to file a complaint but was sent back.