Second six-coach Metro train to boost ridership

BENGALURU: The induction of the second six-coach train in Namma Metro’s Purple Line on Thursday, from platform one of the Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Metro station, is set to boost its ridership, say top officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will launch the six coach train as well as inaugurate a foot overbridge at 11 am at the station that will help commuters from BMTC and KSRTC bus stations and the Metro station cross between the transportation modes easily. The inaugural train will run upto Baiyappanahalli station and its regular commercial services will begin in the evening. Metro officials laud the first six-coach train as a key reason for the average ridership crossing 4 lakh each day.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth told The New Indian Express, “As per our analysis, the Passengers Per Hour Per Direction on the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysuru Road) averages 19,000 passengers while that on the Green Line is just 10,000 passengers. So, the second six-car will also be run only on the Purple Line for now.”

Following its induction, BMRCL will be able to run four six-car trips from Baiyappanahalli and four from Mysuru Road in the peak morning hour between 7.30 am and 9.45 am, he said. A similar number of trips will be run during the evening, the MD said. “This will definitely help us relieve the rush during peak hours,” Seth added.

Giving a timeline for future six-car coaches, the MD said, “We have already got the delivery of another three-car set. It will be integrated with one of the trains and is likely to ready for operations by October end. In November, we hope to be ready with three more six-car trains.”

BMRCL plans to have 50-six car trains in place by June 2019.

CM will take Metro train to event

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy will hop on board a Metro train after the event to travel upto Nagasandra Metro station, said an official. The CM needs to be present at an event at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre and will reach there from Nagasandra, he added.