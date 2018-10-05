Home Cities Bengaluru

Newly elected deputy mayor of Bengaluru dies of cardiac arrest

A first time councillor in the BBMP council, Ramila Umashankar was just 44 years old.

Published: 05th October 2018

Deputy mayor Ramila (first from left) on board the six coach metro train flagged off in Bengaluru on Thursday morning.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy mayor Ramila Umashankar, elected just last week as the Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru, died on Thursday night from cardiac arrest.

A first time councillor in the BBMP council, she was just 44 years old. Ramila was the JDS councillor from Kaveripura ward in Govindarajanagar.

She was admitted to a private hospital at West of Chord road but did not respond to treatment.

On Thursday, Ramila attended the flagging off of the second six coach metro train which was her last public appearance.

