Opening up of first two Bengaluru Metro lines of Phase-II pushed to 2020  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two lines of Metro Phase-II proposed from Mysuru Road to Kengeri (Reach 2) and Yelachenahalli to Anjapura Township (Reach 4) will become operational by 2020, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Ajay Seth pushing the deadline considerably for these two stretches. The initial deadline fixed by BMRCL for these routes was March 2019.

Briefing newspersons after the inauguration of 6-coach Metro train by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy from Kempe Gowda Metro station, Seth said, "The civil works will be ready by April for the Kanakapura stretch (Reach 4). Both lines will be ready by 2020." He refused to give a specific month when it could become operational.

Asked if the financial turmoil experienced at IL & FS Engineering Construction Company could impact Phase-II works, Seth said that the group has completed 75% of the work on the Mysuru Road stretch earmarked for it. Regarding its participation in the Outer Ring Road, Seth said, "We have not yet finalised the tender. We are clearly examining it and an informed decision will be taken."

The MD also announced that the next six-car coach will be put into operations by October-end. "We have already received a three-car set from BEML for it. In November, we will have three more six-car trains ready for operations," he sawid.

Asked about when six car coaches will be introduced on the Green Line (Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli), the MD said that after 5 to 6 trains are launched on the Purple Line, the first six-car can run on the Green Line. "It is likely to happen in December or January next year," he said. Elaborating Seth said that the maximum load was on Purple Line. "Between 9.30 am and10.30 am, 19,400 passengers travel on the East-West Line but only 9,700 travel on the North-South Line," he added.