Panel to look into Bengaluru’s traffic woes

The panel, which was recently formed following directives from Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, will look into various problems affecting mobility in the city.

Published: 05th October 2018 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Over the past few years, several reports have highlighted the snail's pace of Bengaluru's traffic, which has become a major concern for residents of the city as well as the local administration. In order to address the city's continuing traffic woes, a committee of representatives from various government agencies and domain experts is expected to come out with solutions.

The panel, which was recently formed following directives from Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, will look into various problems affecting mobility in the city. Bengaluru Metro Corporation Ltd MD  Ajay Seth will be the Chairman of the Committee. The committee will also consist of members from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Directorate of Urban Land Transport, BBMP, BDA and the city police, among others. Experts from various institutions such as IISc and NGOs working in the sector will also be a part of the committee.

Speaking to The New 
Indian Express, B Basavaraaju, Principal Secretary, Department of Transport said that the body will discuss various solutions to reduce the growing problem of traffic congestion in the city, and will submit a report to the state with recommendations to address the matter.

"The objective will be to strengthen public transport and reduce dependency of residents on private transport. Improving last mile connectivity along with metro will be among the important factors to be discussed," the source said. Of late, more than 15 reports have been submitted to the state government regarding traffic and its ramifications on economy, health and others. The new committee will also study these reports before coming out with its recommendations, the source added.

