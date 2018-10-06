Deputy Mayor’s death leaves all in shock 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden death of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar has shocked everyone, especially considering her age. She had taken over as deputy mayor just a week back, and together with Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun, they earned the distinction of being the first ever all-women pair to rule the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who was in New Delhi when the tragic news broke on Friday morning, tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar. She had actively participated with us at the Namma Metro flagging off event just yesterday. She was a dedicated social worker and committed party worker. It’s shocking to learn that she is no more with us.”

Ramila’s son Varun Kumar was inconsolable | Vinod Kumar T

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda paid his condolences to the bereaved family before Ramila’s mortal remains were taken to Kethanahalli, where they own a farm, and where the last rites were performed at 6 pm.

Several corporators and political leaders, including Deputy CM Parameshwara, also paid their condolences. Gangambike and Ramila were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor on September 28. “Ramila was very active in our party meetings. It is very unfortunate to see such a young leader die. She was Deputy Mayor for just one week,” said Gopaliah, MLA, JD(S).

According to Chandra Prakash, personal secretary to Ramila, after her KR Market inspection on Thursday, she went to the launch of a six-car Metro train and then met KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao. After lunch with the mayor, she came to the BBMP office to complete some administrative work at about 4 pm.

Ramila was there till 7.30 pm, after which she met Congress MLC Byrathi Suresh and Congress MLA Byrathi Basavaraj to thank them for supporting her in the Deputy Mayor election. “She had reached home at 10.30 pm, but was not fatigued,’’ Prakash said. Later, after midnight, she complained of breathlessness and her family rushed her to Chord Road Hospital where she was declared brought dead.Ramila is survived by her husband Umashankar and children Varun Kumar and Bhoomika Rani.