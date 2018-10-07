Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s thief, neighbour state’s Robin Hood, finally lands behind bars

Vincent, a 62-year-old man, used to provide free food and medicines to people at local churches in his native Tamil Nadu after stealing from the rich in the city.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Vincent, a 62-year-old man, used to provide free food and medicines to people at local churches in his native Tamil Nadu after stealing from the rich in the city. But his Robin Hood life ended after he was caught on a CCTV camera trying to burgle a house in Jeevan Bima Nagar.Vincent alias David would often commit burglaries at locked houses in and around V V Puram and Jeevan Bima Nagar and take the booty to his native in Tamil Nadu where he used the money to serve food to the poor and also spend it on friends. 

Speaking at a press conference, Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “A team led by DCP Ajay Hilori was formed to track him down after we got a lead about his movements. He is an old-time offender, but he frequently disguised himself to stay under the radar.” He was caught by the police after getting a tip-off in Jeevan Bima Nagar.

He felt Bengaluru was a soft target to start burglary. Without any accomplice, Vincent would roam around in several areas and look for locked houses. Apart from serving free food at churches in Tamil Nadu, Vincent would use the looted money to ‘enjoy’ with his friends and live a lavish life. Police are verifying if he has committed burglaries in other areas too. Police recovered valuables worth `16.25 lakh, which included gold jewellery and one television set.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru’s thief CCTV camera Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices