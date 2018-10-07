Bengaluru’s thief, neighbour state’s Robin Hood, finally lands behind bars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vincent, a 62-year-old man, used to provide free food and medicines to people at local churches in his native Tamil Nadu after stealing from the rich in the city. But his Robin Hood life ended after he was caught on a CCTV camera trying to burgle a house in Jeevan Bima Nagar.Vincent alias David would often commit burglaries at locked houses in and around V V Puram and Jeevan Bima Nagar and take the booty to his native in Tamil Nadu where he used the money to serve food to the poor and also spend it on friends.

Speaking at a press conference, Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said, “A team led by DCP Ajay Hilori was formed to track him down after we got a lead about his movements. He is an old-time offender, but he frequently disguised himself to stay under the radar.” He was caught by the police after getting a tip-off in Jeevan Bima Nagar.

He felt Bengaluru was a soft target to start burglary. Without any accomplice, Vincent would roam around in several areas and look for locked houses. Apart from serving free food at churches in Tamil Nadu, Vincent would use the looted money to ‘enjoy’ with his friends and live a lavish life. Police are verifying if he has committed burglaries in other areas too. Police recovered valuables worth `16.25 lakh, which included gold jewellery and one television set.