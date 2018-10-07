Home Cities Bengaluru

Premier law school gets rude shock with low NAAC rankings

The varsity now plans to appeal against the rankings.

Published: 07th October 2018 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 03:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  One of the country’s oldest and most sought after law schools, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru, recently got a rude shock when it received a low score on an assessment by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The varsity now plans to appeal against the rankings. As per the grading released by the NAAC a week ago, NLSIU Bengaluru has received ‘A’ grade with a score of 3.06 under the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) system, a a score which is lower than NALSAR Hyderabad, NLU Delhi, RGNUL Patiala and NLUO Cuttack.NLSIU authorities blamed the NAAC for not having a separate manual for ranking law universities and colleges. 

An official from NLSIU told The New Indian Express, “There are no specific parameters to assess or analyse law universities and institutions under the new ranking method introduced by the NAAC.” The sources from NLSIU also said that in the recent meeting of the National Law Schools consortium held at Kochi, it was decided “to work out the list of parameters for accreditation by NAAC of all law universities, law departments of other universities and law colleges”. 

Meanwhile, according to sources from NAAC, even if the NLSIU asks for a re-appeal, the results will be the same as the process is 70 per cent software based and the parameters are unlikely to be tweaked for one institution. 

Speaking about it Prof SC Sharma, director, NAAC said, “If anyone submits a request we would see on what basis they are requesting and try to give justice.” The current system relies heavily on a system-based assessment with 70 per cent of the process conducted online, and only 30 per cent attributed to a peer team visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Law School of India University NAAC rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices