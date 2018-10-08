DeathTrap drain divided by jurisdiction, lies neglected in West Bengaluru

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: On October 13 last year, Kurubarahalli in West Bengaluru had witnessed five deaths following downpour. Four of the deceased, including couple Kamalamma and Shankarappa and mother-daughter duo Meenakshi and Pushpa, were residing next to a stormwater drain. The ‘deathtrap’ falls under two different assembly constituencies, and a year after the tragedy, the problem has been rectified only on one side of the drain that falls under Mahalakshmi Layout constituency. The other side of the drain falling under Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency is still unattended to and poses a huge threat to local residents. Recent rains have only compounded their fear.

“A wall has been erected to prevent water from entering the houses situated near the drain. They have even put a fence above the wall. But with one side of the drain lying neglected, the threat of flooding still looms large,’’ Shanmuga, who works as a tailor told The New Indian Express. The house where Shanmuga stays falls under Mahalakshmi Layout. “While repairing drains, they even demolished one of our houses,” he added with worry writ large on his face.

“Only when some accidents occur, officials will erect a high wall on the other side. They have only fixed the problem partially by erecting a wall on one side, leaving the local residents at the mercy of God. Even the height of the wall is not sufficient,” said Radha, a resident of Kurubarahalli.

A resident of Kempegowda Layout, which falls under Laggere Ward in Rajarajeshwarainagar, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Like last year, it is raining almost every day in Bengaluru. The water from Yeshwantpur flows towards Vrushabavathi Valley in Kengeri via this drain, and downpour can wreak havoc for those staying close to the drain.”

“The two MLAs belong to two different parties, and there is no co-ordination between them. While taking up the wall work, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA should have asked his counterpart to get the other side of the drain repaired as well,’’ he said.

When contacted, Mahalakshmi Layout MLA Gopalaiah said they have fixed the portion falling under his jurisdiction. Over possible flooding from the other side, he said, “That is highly unlikely.” “We will give house to families of both Vasudev and Shankrappa.”