Bengaluru has just 370 potholes, civic body tells high court

On October 5, when BBMP submitted the status of potholes, they mentioned that there were only 52 potholes as on September 29, 2018.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes surfaced on a newly asphalted road near Bannerghatta after heavy rains | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Going by the statistics submitted by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) authorities to the high court, one should experience a smooth ride across the city. For according to their data, there are only 370 potholes in BBMP limits.

On October 5, when BBMP submitted the status of potholes, they mentioned that there were only 52 potholes as on September 29, 2018. Later, they identified 1,768 new potholes of which they filled most of them and as on October 5, there were only 370 potholes.

When a team from The New Indian Express inspected several roads, they found that potholes were rampant. There were potholes on Mysuru Road, in Rajarajeshwarinagar, Goodshed Road, in Ulsoor, on Maruthisevanagar Flyover, in Pattanagere, Chandra Layout, Channasandra, Uttarahalli Main Road, Murugeshpalya, Shanthinagar, Basavanagudi and other parts.

“It just cannot be only 370 potholes. If one comes to Rajarajeshwarinagar and surrounding areas, there are at least 500 potholes. How can one mislead the High Court?’’ Swaroopa V, a private firm employee, said.

Even engineers point out there are more potholes than declared. “We have not counted those roads where works by various civic agencies, including BMRCL, Bescom, BWSSB are ongoing,’’ said official sources.

