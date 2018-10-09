Bengaluru man drives away with car after asking for lift

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offering a drop to a hitchhiker proved costly for a car driver after the hitchhiker drove away with the vehicle. He convinced the owner to step out of the car by telling him that someone had hit the vehicle.

When the driver stepped down to check, the thief smoothly changed seats and drove away. The incident was reported in the Hennur police station limits.

Velu R, a resident of Ejipura, is the driver whose car was stolen. The alleged incident took place on September 12 and the case was registered in Sampigehalli police station, but was transferred to Hennur police station on Thursday, based on the place of the offence.

In his complaint, Velu has stated that he works as a car driver with a businessman. On September 12, he had gone to a bar on Nagawara Service Road with his friend Joseph. Around 10.30 pm, he dropped his friend to his house at Telecom Layout in HBR Layout. While returning, he stopped the car at a shop in HBR Layout 5th Block to buy cigarettes. Meanwhile, a youth aged between 20-25 years asked him for a drop till Nagawara Signal.

“I offered to drop him and he got into the car. As we reached Nagawara Signal, he told that he would get down at Veerannapalya Junction. While moving towards Veerannapalya, he said that someone had hit the car from the rear and escaped. I told him nothing like that happened. But he was firm and repeated the same. I stopped the car to check what had happened. I got down and was checking for any damage in the rear side. Meanwhile, the accused got to the driver’s seat, started the ignition, took a U-turn and sped away towards Nagawara Junction,” Velu stated in the complaint.

The Hennur police have now registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused.