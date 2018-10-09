Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man drives away with car after asking for lift

The alleged incident took place on September 12 and the case was registered in Sampigehalli police station, but was transferred to Hennur police station on Thursday, based on the place of the offence.

Published: 09th October 2018 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2018 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Offering a drop to a hitchhiker proved costly for a car driver after the hitchhiker drove away with the vehicle. He convinced the owner to step out of the car by telling him that someone had hit the vehicle.

When the driver stepped down to check, the thief smoothly changed seats and drove away. The incident was reported in the Hennur police station limits.

Velu R, a resident of Ejipura, is the driver whose car was stolen. The alleged incident took place on September 12 and the case was registered in Sampigehalli police station, but was transferred to Hennur police station on Thursday, based on the place of the offence.

In his complaint, Velu has stated that he works as a car driver with a businessman. On September 12, he had gone to a bar on Nagawara Service Road with his friend Joseph. Around 10.30 pm, he dropped his friend to his house at Telecom Layout in HBR Layout. While returning, he stopped the car at a shop in HBR Layout 5th Block to buy cigarettes. Meanwhile, a youth aged between 20-25 years asked him for a drop till Nagawara Signal.

“I offered to drop him and he got into the car. As we reached Nagawara Signal, he told that he would get down at Veerannapalya Junction. While moving towards Veerannapalya, he said that someone had hit the car from the rear and escaped. I told him nothing like that happened. But he was firm and repeated the same. I stopped the car to check what had happened. I got down and was checking for any damage in the rear side. Meanwhile, the accused got to the driver’s seat, started the ignition, took a U-turn and sped away towards Nagawara Junction,” Velu stated in the complaint.

The Hennur police have now registered an FIR and are on the lookout for the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru car robbery Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
William Nordhaus and Paul Romer won the 2018 Nobel Economics Prize
US duo William Nordhaus and Paul Romer win Nobel Economics Prize
Residents look at a home damaged by a magnitude 5.9 earthquake the night before, in Gros Morne, Haiti. (Photo | AP)
Haiti earthquake kills at least 14, aftershock jolts nervous residents﻿
Gallery
Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa inspecting the guard of honour during the 86th anniversary celebration of Air Force Day parade at the Hindon Air Force Base near Ghaziabad. (Photo |Parveen Negi/EPS)
In Pictures: 86th Air Force Day celebrations 
Former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from football on Sunday with the 37-year-old central defender now set to pursue a career in management. (Photo | AP)
Chelsea legend John Terry hangs his boots