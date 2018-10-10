Mayor orders Rs 50k fine for non-functional streetlights in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun on Tuesday ordered a penalty of Rs 25,000 each on two electrical contractors for non-functional streetlights. She undertook a surprise night inspection at Yelahanka and inspected roads at Sanjaynagar, Hebbal, Ganganagar and other areas.

Contractor Rama Manu was levied a penalty of Rs 25,000 for non-functional streetlights. Later, she visited the veterinary college road near Hebbal where she found that the streetlights were not working.

The contractor Ibrahim has levied a Rs 25,000 penalty. Gangambike later visited the Yelahanka control room where she found many complaints related to non-functional streetlights. She ordered issuing a notice to the BBMP electrical engineer in this regard.