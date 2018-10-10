Parking goes ‘smart’ at Bengaluru's Lalbagh with Automatic Number Plate Recognition software  

Gourav Mishra By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Speaking to City Express, Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director, Bosch Ltd, told CE about the various new technologies installed. “To ease the parking complexities at Lalbagh, we installed a ‘smart parking’ facility. This system is enabled by an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software, which ensures optimisation of the parking space usage through controlled parking of vehicles. Before the implementation of this smart system, parking was being managed manually.”

The company is also working to ensure a litter-free Lalbagh by teaming up with Saahas, an NGO, to put in place waste management systems. Around 200 dustbins have been installed, 100 each for wet and dry waste, and the dry waste would be collected at a sorting centre where staff will sort the waste and send it for recycling.

Lalbagh will also start using solar power from now on, as the panels are already in place. This will help reduce the carbon footprint, saving the park 35 tonnes of CO2 per year. These panels will power the aerators, parking system and the fountain in the lake.

In addition, Bosch has also installed water aerators. “Aeration is an environmentally-friendly water treatment. It helps in keeping aquatic life alive in the water and maintains a healthy ecosystem. Appropriate aeration can make significant enhancements in a pond ecosystem. By circulating water within the pond, stratification is eradicated, and dissolved oxygen levels rebound. Higher oxygen levels yield greater biotic growth, including fish growth.

Aeration helps reduce the amount of organic matter in the water,” Bhattacharya said. While this initiative was started last year, all aforementioned features were launched just last week. According to officials, due to these interventions, the number of daily complaints received from visitors has reduced.