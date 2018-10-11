‘Girls in Aviation Day’ celebrated at Kempegowda International Airport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Women in Aviation International (WAI), India Chapter and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) celebrated ‘Girls in Aviation Day’ at the Kempegowda International Airport, to help youths make informed choices about careers in the aviation industry. The programme is in line with the Government of India’s ‘Skill India’ initiative.

WAI invited 40 technical education students from colleges near the Bengaluru Airport for a tour. They were made to understand the various roles available in aviation and aerospace such as air traffic controller, airline dispatch, pilot, aviation maintenance technician, aeronautical engineer and aviation management.

Students were also given a tour of the airside, terminal building and AOCC, as well as an opportunity to interact with BIAL women employees.

Radha Bhatia, President, WAI International, India Chapter said, “We will continue our endeavour to introduce young girls to role models and educate them in a fun and supportive atmosphere. We are very fortunate to be able to partner with BIAL for this initiative. Their effort in leading youth into STEM careers is truly commendable.”