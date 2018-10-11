Government, BDA jointly exploring three proposals for Peripheral Ring Road project

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are now jointly exploring three options in connection with the 65.5-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project to get it off the ground, say top government sources. Aimed at decongesting the city, the project conceived in 2007 as a road encircling the city, has remained a non-starter.

The cost of Rs 11,950 crore fixed in 2014 is set to escalate to nearly Rs 15,000 crore when a revised estimate will be worked out shortly, said a senior government official. While the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) agreed to fund only the civil construction costs that were pegged at Rs 3,850 crore, the whopping land acquisition compensation cost of Rs 8,100 crore for 1,910 acres of land acquired ensured that mobilising resources for it became its biggest problem. Numerous attempts by BDA to get funding did not work out.

A cabinet meeting decided to integrate a future Metro Line along it that will run along the median of the PRR. The Metro line will figure only in Metro Phase-III or IV project, a source said.

A top source said the government is mulling over these three proposals — Both PRR line and the Metro line to be positioned at the surface level, both lines elevated with the road built at an elevation of 5.5 metres while the Metro line will be built at an elevation of 13.5 metres and the PRR line to be at the grade level with the Metro line alone at an elevation.

Asked about the options, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Mahendra Jain confirmed it. “The State government will take a decision on it very soon,” he said.

Refusing to divulge details, another top official said two countries have now shown interest in supporting the PRR project.