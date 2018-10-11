Home Cities Bengaluru

Government, BDA jointly exploring three proposals for Peripheral Ring Road project

A cabinet meeting decided to integrate a future Metro Line along it that will run along the median of the PRR.

Published: 11th October 2018 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government and the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are now jointly exploring three options in connection with the 65.5-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project to get it off the ground, say top government sources. Aimed at decongesting the city, the project conceived in 2007 as a road encircling the city, has remained a non-starter.

The cost of Rs 11,950 crore fixed in 2014 is set to escalate to nearly Rs 15,000 crore when a revised estimate will be worked out shortly, said a senior government official. While the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) agreed to fund only the civil construction costs that were pegged at Rs 3,850 crore, the whopping land acquisition compensation cost of Rs 8,100 crore for 1,910 acres of land acquired ensured that mobilising resources for it became its biggest problem. Numerous attempts by BDA to get funding did not work out.

A cabinet meeting decided to integrate a future Metro Line along it that will run along the median of the PRR. The Metro line will figure only in Metro Phase-III or IV project, a source said.

A top source said the government is mulling over these three proposals — Both PRR line and the Metro line to be positioned at the surface level, both lines elevated with the road built at an elevation of 5.5 metres while the Metro line will be built at an elevation of 13.5 metres and the PRR line to be at the grade level with the Metro line alone at an elevation.

Asked about the options, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Mahendra Jain confirmed it. “The State government will take a decision on it very soon,” he said.

Refusing to divulge details, another top official said two countries have now shown interest in supporting the PRR project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BDA Peripheral Ring Road project

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp