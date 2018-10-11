Home Cities Bengaluru

Over 1,000 ‘Thambis’ of Madras Sappers step in to clean Ulsoor lake again

Ulsoor Lake is used every day by the Madras Sappers for training purposes. As a result, the army steps in whenever the lake needs to be rescued from garbage and weeds from time to time.

Published: 11th October 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Over a 1,000 armymen waded into Ulsoor lake’s contaminated waters to remove the invasive water hyacinth plants that had taken over

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Wednesday morning, over 1,000 ‘Thambis’ of the Madras Sappers waded into the waters of Ulsoor lake and fought a war against an invasion, and won. The battle was against the water hyacinth — an invasive species of plant — which was threatening to take over the lake. The lake was slowly being taken over by weeds and hyacinth in the absence of any action by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Residents, tired of complaining to the BBMP, were overjoyed to see help arrive. Ulsoor Lake is used every day by the Madras Sappers for training purposes. As a result, the army steps in whenever the lake needs to be rescued from garbage and weeds from time to time.

“The BBMP doesn’t listen. When we spoke to them, they said that a private organisation is in charge of the area. But, the latter stated otherwise,” said Poonish Mehra, from Halasuru, adding, “The area is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and we are praying we won’t see the death of hundreds of fish like in 2016.”

The plants, which were seen on the western and southern sides of the lake, opposite RBANMS College, were removed by the Sappers. Dressed in fatigues, the Sappers pulled out the plants with their bare hands. “The stench and filth is overpowering by the sides of the lake where people dump garbage. The soldiers fish out plastic dumped along with household rubbish, rotting vegetables, and sometimes, hospital waste. It is not an easy task. It has been 10 months now since the MEG men took up the cleaning operation at Ulsoor Lake,” said a statement from the MEG.

However, the MEG has also sent out a clear warning to those who dump garbage in the lake. It reads, “People should understand that it is not the business of the Army to clean garbage. Civil authorities order the cleaning of the lake every time, but little happens on ground. It is finally left to the brave soldiers to safeguard not only the nation’s frontiers, but its precious resources too.”

Speaking about the harmful effect of hyacinth and other garbage, environmentalist Yellappa Reddy, said that nobody can drink the water and no aquatic life would survive in this condition. “With lead particles in the water, it can, in turn, affect the residents nearby, leading to kidney problems and memory loss,” he says. Ramprasad, founder, Friends of Lakes, says the plants must be controlled and a barricade must be erected to prevent it from spreading to the main lake area. He also said that chances of this contaminated water affecting the groundwater are high.

BV Sathish, chief engineer for lakes, BBMP, said earlier on Wednesday morning that weed removal will start today, and will take another 15 days to complete. BBMP corporator for Halasuru ward, Saravana, was unavailable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Ulsoor lake Army Snappers Garbbage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp